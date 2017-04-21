Princeton R-5 Board of Education announces new hire

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education announces the employment of Lonny Lovett as the district school bus mechanic.

He was approved unanimously by the board at a work session Monday.

He has 19 years of experience as a school bus mechanic with Durham School Services.

Lovett holds multiple certifications and endorsements, including the Automotive Service Excellence Certified Master School Bus Technician.

He lives in Princeton and says he is excited to remain in the area and provide support to the Spickard, Mercer, and Princeton School Districts.

Princeton R-5 plans to name the transportation director in the next few weeks.

