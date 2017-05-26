Princeton man receives prison time after pleading guilty

A Princeton man pleaded guilty to felony charges of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Forty-four-year-old James Houk was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections.

The sentencing will run concurrently with the previous sentencing imposed in Mercer County last year, in which Houk was sentenced to seven years for tampering with electric monitoring equipment and four years for resisting arrest by fleeing.

