Princeton High School Alumni Association honors Pearl Scurlock

The Princeton High School Alumni Association presented its Outstanding Alumni awards at its annual meeting and all school reunion in July.

Pearl Scurlock received the award for Community Service and Business.

Matt Krohn with the Alumni Association says Scurlock received the award based on her support of the school and regularly attending school related events. She is a past president of the PHS Alumni Association and was instrumental in efforts to construct an all-weather track on the school campus.

Scurlock’s late husband George Scurlock was also recognized with the award for Community Service and Education. He taught history and social studies at the high school as well as coached men’s basketball and football.

Pearl Scurlock accepted the award on behalf of her late husband. Mrs. Scurlock’s son, Eric Gentry, presented the awards.

