A Princeton youth’s goats received Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Goats designations at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

Brylee Williams’s Grand Champion Market Goat weighed 80 pounds, and her Reserve Champion weighed 96 pounds.

She will sell her market goats in two of 12 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions Auction.

Brylee is the daughter of Bryan and Joni Williams and is a member of the Mid River 4-H Club.

