Princeton City Council votes to increase water and sewer rates

The Princeton City Council has voted to increase the water and sewer rates of its customers within Princeton.

According to information from City Hall, the new monthly water rate is $15.88 for the first one thousand gallons; then $10.50 for every thousand gallons after the minimum. For the sewer rate, the new cost each month will be $15.12 for the first one thousand gallons; then $8.40 for each thousand gallons above the minimum.

City Clerk Danette Snapp reports it’s a 12 percent increase to help Princeton meet new government regulations required by the Department of Natural Resources.

One of the upcoming projects is repainting of the water tower. New rates will be effective with bills going out February 1. The City of Princeton also sells water to the town of Mercer and the rural public water supply district in Mercer County. But Mrs. Snapp said those rates are not changing.

The Princeton City Council adopted an ordinance changing the location of the municipal court. Those sessions, as of next month, are to be held at the Mercer County Courthouse instead of city hall. Princeton contracts with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services. Fines paid in municipal court cases will still go to the city of Princeton.

Candidates for councilmen at Princeton are Dee McKinney in the south ward and Mike Homemade in the north ward. Each is seeking a two-year term. Sam Walkup has filed for an unexpired one-year north ward term.

The Princeton City Hall will be open Monday and Tuesday with the council candidate filing deadline at 5 pm Tuesday.

