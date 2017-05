The Princeton City Council approved a water contract for the city and a service contract for the chamber at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Princeton will pay for its portion of the public water supply.

The service contract for the chamber was for $450 for the Crouse Band to perform the second Saturday in June.

The council also approved Jerry Allen to do an auction June 3rd as well as a building permit for Judy Campbell for her back deck.

The council reviewed a list of unkept properties.

