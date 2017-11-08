Princeton City Council approves new ordinance

The Princeton City Council approved a new ordinance, a service contract, and a reappointment at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council approved of a gas ordinance with the gas service charge increased from $5.00 to $8.75.

The council also approved a $200 service contract for Kelly Bertrand with the Princeton Chamber of Commerce. The contract will be used for the Princeton choir and band to perform at Christmas Around the Square.

The council reappointed Pearl Scurlock to the Princeton Housing Authority Board for a four-year term.

Three council positions are up for reelection for the April 3 election: north ward, south ward, and Mayor. Filing for the election will be open December 12th through January 16th.

