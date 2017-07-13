Princeton City Council approves contracts

The Princeton City Council approved multiple service contracts at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council approved the band, Crouse, to play at Calamity Jane Days for $400, the band Hired Gun for $800, the marching band for Battle of the Bands for $500, and mic-o-say for $100.

It also approved a service contract for Donna Herdrich for Butch and Ina Chapin country music for $450.

The council approved the shootout game during Calamity Jane Days as well as filling the area behind the fair barn with concrete.

