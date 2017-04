The Princeton City Council approved a budget for the city for 2017-2018 totaling $1,424,438.50 at a special meeting last Thursday afternoon.

General funds revenue total $397,738.50, and is made up of public, street, band, sales tax, and use tax funds.

Enterprise funds revenue totals $1,026,700 and is made up of natural gas, sewer system, water works, and garbage funds.

