Princeton City Council adopts demolition program

The Princeton City Council adopted a new demolition program policy at its meeting Thursday evening. City Clerk Danette Snapp says the policy is like Trenton’s.

Shafer, Kline, and Warren presented information on a water study of Princeton. The council approved the water study be sent to the Department of Natural Resources for approval.

The council also approved a service contract for the high school football players in the amount of $500 for karaoke at the bandstand the night of May 12th from 7 to 9 o’clock.

