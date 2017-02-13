Princeton Chamber to sponsor “Support Your Local Chamber” contest

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Support Your Local Chamber business contest.

There will be a drawing for $50.00 at the chamber banquet March 30. With any purchase at a business that’s a Princeton Chamber member, a ticket will be given. One name is to be drawn at the chamber banquet with boxes to deposit the tickets to be at chamber businesses.

The banquet is the night of March 30th at 6 o’clock at the Hal England center basement and is to include a salad and dessert contest. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded in the two categories. The chamber will provide the meat.

The chamber says it appreciates a $250 dollar grant from GRM networks for improvements at the Cow Palace which involves bleacher safety and outside lighting. Bidders are to be sought for the projects.

Donna Herdrich is looking at getting tables and chairs for the new room at the Cow Palace with suggestions were being sought. It also was mentioned the south door needs to be more handicap accessible.

A country music show is being planned for April at the Cow palace with a supper and music show are to take place during a Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Dates are to be announced later. Annie Dunivan is working on that project.

A meeting is scheduled Wednesday evening at 5:30 at the Hal England center basement to discuss Calamity Jane Days. Those interested in the festival are encouraged to attend, offer suggestions, and help.

Princeton Chamber of Commerce officers for this year include President Kelly Bertrand, Vice President Donna Herdrich, Treasurer Rhonda Watkins, and Judy Woodward.

