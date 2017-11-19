Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold “Christmas Around the Square

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Mothers Club will hold Christmas Around the Square December 2.

Santa Claus will arrive and a parade will start at 5 o’clock that evening and the event will include a Christmas tree lighting and the Princeton School band and choir performing Christmas carols.

Children may bring ornaments to hang on the tree and there will be pictures with Santa at the Senior Center as well as crafts and food. All vendor items will cost $5 or less. Children can shop for their family members and get their gifts wrapped.

Contact Kelly Bertrand or Donna Herdrich for parade entry information. Those interested in being a vendor should contact the Chamber or Mothers Club.

Donations of extra Christmas lights or decorations for outside will also be accepted.

Like this: Like Loading...