Princeton Chamber of Commerce makes plans for December

Princeton Chamber of Commerce members are planning “Christmas Around the Square” for Saturday, December 2nd. Activities begin at 5 o’clock with the lighting of a Christmas tree at the Bandstand. The public can bring an ornament to hang on the tree.

Other events include Christmas caroling. A Children’s store will offer gifts under $5 so children can purchase gifts for family members. Also planned are kid’s crafts, a Christmas Parade with Santa, plus chili dogs, cookies and drinks. Princeton School Choir and Band will perform that evening. Kelly Bertrand is making Snowmen for the flower boxes. Derek Power is making Christmas Trees. The Mother’s Club is helping to decorate the Princeton square. The Chamber is in need of decorations and lights.

Christmas Home Tour at Princeton is December 3rd: sponsored by the Stacy Center. Tickets are $10 and are available at The Famous or from a Stacy board member.

Princeton Chamber of Commerce officers Kelly Bertrand and Donna Herdrich met with the City Council November 7th. Kelly discussed changes to apply for Mercer County Recreation Board funding. The City agreed to look at each application for the Recreation Board and make a decision each time. Donna Herdrich reported on ideas for a grocery store in Princeton. The City Council suggested talking to the Rotary Club or other organizations.

One half of the money for next year’s Calamity Jane Day Pedal Pull is being sent now to guarantee a place on the schedule which is described as a popular activity for kids.

