Princeton Chamber of Commerce addresses local needs

At a recent meeting of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce, it was reported new flower boxes are needed around the square and the bandstand.

The cost is approximately per $100 per box and the chamber says it can not afford to replace all 17 at this time. The Mercer county courthouse staff and the Republican Women’s’ group are described as willing to help plant the flowers in the boxes that are available currently.

Judy Woodward reported that about 80 attended the Country Music Show with Annie Dunavin on May 6. Another show featuring the Crouse Band from Cainsville is being planned, possibly June 10th. The chamber will also do a meal with the show. They hope to have at least one show per month at the Cow Palace.

As initially announced last week, Kelly Bertrand reported to members that because the Princeton chamber’s application requesting funds did not get to the Mercer County Recreation Board a full 7 days before their meeting, the chamber will not receive funding for fireworks for a 4th of July Celebration.

Mason Weber will receive the $100 scholarship from the Chamber.

The next chamber meeting is Thursday June 15th at the Mercer County Senior Center at noon.

