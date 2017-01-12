Princeton Board of Education votes on $5.8 million bond issue

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education voted unanimously on a resolution for a $5,800,000 no tax increase bond issue for the April 4th election at a special meeting held yesterday morning.

The adjusted debt service levy for the district is estimated to stay the same at 95 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner says the project was developed over the last three years and was presented in different steps.

He says the community, staff, and board members invested significant time into providing voters with the best plan possible.

Girdner also notes that the board of education will provide informational meetings and presentations for the community to attend in the weeks leading up to the election.

