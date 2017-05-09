Princeton Board of Education presented with construction updates

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education heard construction updates at its meeting Monday evening.

Demolition is scheduled to begin May 15 with a groundbreaking ceremony at 7:45 that morning. Mass excavation bids are due May 23. The board will meet at 4:30 that afternoon to approve the bids.

The board was informed that July 7 is the estimated closing date to purchase school buses.

The board also heard updates on the summer projects for maintenance staff.

The interior hallway will be painted of the elementary school and the south restrooms in the elementary school will be remodeled. Regular maintenance and floor care will also be completed.

After a closed session, the board announced the approval of the resignation of School Improvement Team member Heather Hall.

Scott Usery and Wade Hall were approved for maintenance with Shanin Parks, Tom Hotmer, and Mark Knorr approved for mowing and trimming as needed.

