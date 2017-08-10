Princeton Board of Education holds pre-bid meeting

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education held a pre-bid meeting for general contractors for the district’s construction project last Thursday.

Representatives of six general contractors and numerous subcontractors attended.

The meeting provided potential contractors an opportunity to tour the site and ask questions regarding the building plans.

Superintendent Jerry Girdner reported the excavation work is on schedule.

After a closed session, the board announced the hire of Anna DeMoss as a part-time food cashier for 2017-2018.

The district’s tax rate hearing will be the evening of August 21st at 5:15, and the regular board meeting will follow at 5:30.

Like this: Like Loading...