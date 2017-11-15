Princeton Board of Education hears updates on audit, construction and lunch accounts

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education received updates on an audit, construction, lunch accounts, and surveys at its meeting Monday evening.

Mark Higgins provided a review of the draft 2016-2017 school year audit. The board will approve the findings at the December meeting. Higgins reported the district general fund balance increased by $156,000, and capital and debt service funds decreased due to current construction projects.

Dennis Gutshall reported footings are complete at the elementary addition, and he anticipates the footings for the Stacy Building to be completed this week. He said that the construction crew discovered a buried boiler tank when preparing for footings at the Stacy Building.

The district hired an environmental manager to provide soil samples, and contaminated soil was properly removed and transported to an approved landfill. Gutshall reported the student parking lot has been completed and should be open for parking by next week.

The board was informed the online payment for lunch accounts is now open to parents. It also received an update on plans to survey student’s sports interest and sports offered in the Grand River Conference.

The board approved several board policies and no announcements were made from the board’s closed session.

