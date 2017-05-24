Princeton Board of Education discusses excavation bids

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education discussed the mass excavation bids it received at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

It received and opened six bids at a public meeting earlier Tuesday.

It will meet with the architectural firm Ellison and Auxier to review the three lowest bids to check references and estimated start and completion dates.

The board scheduled another special meeting Thursday, May 25 in the afternoon at 3:15.

The bids package included the mass excavation of the site and storm pipe and drainage for the entire campus as well as an addendum for additional work to prepare the building site and parking lots with all base material.

Adding the requirement will allow the district to accommodate some parking needs during construction.

After a closed session, the board announced it accepted two resignations and a hire.

The resignations included Paraprofessional Drew Smith and high school history teacher Jonathan Holz.

Smith will fill his extra duty contract as a Princeton High School football assistant coach.

The board approved hiring Alexander Lloyd of Carbondale, Illinois as a high school history teacher.

