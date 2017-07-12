Princeton Board of Education approves increase in substitute pay

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved an increase in substitute pay at its meeting Monday evening.

Substitute pay for the 2017-2018 school year will increase by $5 per day to $80 per day and long-term substitute pay will be $90 per day. Long-term is considered more than 10 consecutive days. Substitute bus drivers will be compensated based on regular route pay.

The board also approved amendments to the 2017-2018 budget, staff and student handbooks, and an authorization resolution to update board members on information with Great Western Bank.

The board will accept bids for bread, milk, and fuel which are due August 4th.

The tax rate hearing will be in the high school library the evening of August 21st at 5:15 with the regular meeting scheduled for 5:30.

After a closed session, the board announced it accepted a resignation, approved three hires, and approved of a legal contract.

It accepted the resignation of Head Cook Meri Power who will remain on staff as a cook.

The board approved Velma Allen and Erica Hanson as paraprofessionals for 2017-2018 as well as Lindsay Glenn as the head cook.

It also approved the lease purchase of the school bus fleet.

