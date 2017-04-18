Princeton Board of Education approves contracts for technology upgrades

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the contract for technology upgrades in the new elementary addition at a work session Monday evening.

The contract will be through GRM to purchase and install communications and technology hardware.

The project will cost $22,766.40 with $13,264 to be paid by the E-rate program leaving a balance owed to Princeton R-5 of $9,502.40.

The board received updates on possible timelines for the start of the construction project.

Bids will be due April 27 for the demolition of the three out buildings.

The board scheduled a work session that evening at 5:30 to review and approve the bid.

Demolition is anticipated to begin as early as May 11.

