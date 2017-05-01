Princeton Board of Education accepts bids for demolition

At the latest meeting of the Princeton R-5 Board of Education, a bid was accepted for the demolition of the band, maintenance, Pre-K buildings and parking lots.

The board received four bids and narrowed the selection to two contractors. Red Rock of Kidder bid $49,000 and HF Excavating from Cainsville had a bid of $47,500. The board accepted the low bid from HF Excavating.

According to Princeton officials, demolition will begin approximately May 11 with a completion date of June 1. The excavation bid package will be available May 5. It is estimated that the excavation project will begin in early June.

The board announced the purchase property at 1001 East Coleman “as is” for $5,500. This residential property recently was severely damaged by fire in late March. The property is directly north of the Stacy building on the north side of East Coleman Street. The school district will schedule the demolition of the damaged structure.

The Board approved the resignation of Elementary Teacher Alexis Whitney who has been hired by the Trenton R-9 school district.

The Princeton school board approved a bus driver compensation package with $60 per day and $10 per hour for activity trips.

