Princeton All-School Reunion to be held at Smithfield Education Center

The Princeton High School Alumni Association holds its annual All-School Reunion Tuesday afternoon July 4, at 5 o’clock at the Smithfield Education Center north of Princeton.

Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner is to provide an update about school campus improvements. Outstanding alumni are to be presented awards, there will be a traditional roll call, and board members are to be elected as well. Light refreshments are to be provided.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will provide free watermelon Tuesday night at 8 o’clock at the Smithfield headquarters.

Fireworks are scheduled at dusk.

Like this: Like Loading...