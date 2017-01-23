President Trump issues executive order freezing federal hiring

(The Hill) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order freezing all federal government hiring except for the military, making good on a promise from his campaign.

The new president issued the order alongside two others on Monday morning — one to ban international organizations from using American dollars if they provide or promote abortions and another withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

He signed the orders just before noon in the Oval Office as Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon and other top aides looked on.

Priebus presented him with the document, Trump interrupted to make clear that the freeze exempted the military. He made no further comment about the new directive.

Trump’s call for a hiring freeze dates back to an October speech in Gettysburg, Penn. as part of his “Contract with the American Voter.”

During that speech, he promised a “hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce through attrition,” but noted that there would be an exemption for the military, public safety, and public health jobs.

It’s not clear if the other two sectors are exempted along with the military, as the White House has not yet released the text of the document.

