Premium Livestock Sale at North Central Missouri Fair nets over $48,000

Preliminary figures indicate over $48,000 was raised Saturday evening to help with the livestock expenses of 20 young people from Grundy County.

Those individuals were allowed to have one animal each in the Premium Sale at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Those participating in the sale receive money from the high bidders and others making donations and the participants keep the livestock to continue showing them at events such as fairs.

There were over 50 bidders Saturday evening where the animals were shown last week.

Each of the young people belongs to either FFA or 4-H.

The coordinator for the event, Kristi Urich of Laredo, described the sale as a huge success and said she’s proud of the support from the community.

