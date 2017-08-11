“Prayer at the Poles” to be held Tuesday in Trenton

The mother of two Rissler Elementary School students is organizing an event for the community to gather and pray at each of the Trenton schools’ flag poles before the school year starts.

Bridget Maloney is planning the event for Tuesday afternoon at 3:30.

She explains individuals from the community can meet at the middle school, high school, or elementary school flag poles to pray over the school district, administration, staff, students, and bus drivers before the school year starts Wednesday.

Maloney says she believes praying before the school year is important as it eases her mind and anxiety, and it helps her stay at ease about the school year starting.

Maloney says she held an event like this last year, and she hopes more people attend this year.

She adds that it would be great to see the whole town come out and support the students, staff, administration, and school district.

