Possible Direct TV scam in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff is reporting a possible scam in the communities of Stewartsville and Clarksdale.

Sheriff Andy Clark reports that a man and a woman are soliciting door to door claiming to represent Direct TV, however, after contacting the company, Direct TV denies any association with the couple.

Sheriff Clark says details on the couple’s actions are few and he is asking the public to contact the sheriff’s department with any information. Clark indicated that a vehicle description or even a license plate number would be helpful.

The DeKalb County Sheriff may be reached at 816-449-5802.

Like this: Like Loading...