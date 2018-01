The Putnam County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory.

The advisory affects customers north of the junction of Highway 5 North and 113th Street on 133rd Street, 120th Street, 295th Road, 305th Road, and Route UU as well as customers on 110th Street going three-quarters of a mile west of the Highway 5 North and 110th Street junction.

The advisory will expire Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock.

