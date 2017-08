A section of Mable Street in Trenton will be closed Saturday and Monday.

Mable will be closed from 13th Street to Crowder Road from 8 o’clock in the morning until midnight Saturday and from 10:30 in the morning until 1:30 in the afternoon Monday.

The closure will maintain North Central Missouri College student safety while they move into residence halls Saturday and during the NCMC business and organization fair Monday.

