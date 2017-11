Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 will perform water line maintenance Friday, December 1st.

Some customers will experience a service interruption starting at 8 o’clock Friday morning.

Those customers south of Highway RA on 280th, 290th, 292nd, and 300th as well as Highway NN from 292nd to Highway 6.

Service is expected to be restored by about 5 o’clock Friday evening and a boil order will be in effect until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...