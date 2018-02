The Mercer County Health Department reports a portion of its building will be closed while some remodeling and construction work is done.

The work will affect only the upper portion of the building causing it to be closed effective with Monday, February 12th. It’s noted the office of Mercer County Health Department will remain open. People are asked to use the back entrance which is on the north side.

The Mercer County Health Department is located at 305 West Main in Princeton.

