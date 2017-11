A portion of Galt has been placed under a boil advisory due to work on fire hydrants.

The advisory affects East Garfield south to 102nd Avenue and South Main east to South Elm until further notice.

Water was turned off earlier Wednesday while work was done on fire hydrants in the area but is back on now.

Water will be turned off again Thursday, November 9, 2017, as more work is completed.

