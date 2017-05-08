Polo woman blacks out and crashes on I-35

A resident of Polo was injured Saturday evening in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County.

The highway patrol said 21-year-old Samantha Smith of Polo was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The report indicates the driver of the northbound pickup began to feel dizzy, attempted to pull to the shoulder but her vision blacked out and the pickup traveled off the road coming to a stop off the Interstate highway.

Damage to the truck was listed as moderate.

