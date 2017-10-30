Polo man escapes injury in crash on Highway 116

A resident of Polo escaped injury when two pickup trucks collided last evening three miles east of Lathrop.

The accident about 6:40 pm resulted in moderate injuries for 25-year-old Jordan Mothersbaugh of Clinton, Missouri who was taken by an ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

The patrol reports a pickup driven by 74-year-old Dixon Leamer of Polo was eastbound on Highway 116 while the other pickup was southbound on U.S. 69. The investigator reported the southbound pickup allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign and collided with the towed unit of Leamer’s pickup. The towed unit then separated from the pickup, traveled off the intersection and into a ditch.

The Mothersbaugh pickup was demolished and the Leamer vehicle was listed with extensive damage.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

