Polo man accused of DWI after demolishing vehicle in rollover crash

A man was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving went off a road near Polo, hit an embankment, and overturned.

24-year old David Casey of Polo was taken by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident happened early Sunday one mile east of Polo at Yankee Ridge Road and Soo Line Drive, as the pickup was southbound on Yankee Ridge Road when Casey failed to negotiate a curve, the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment, and overturned three times before coming to rest on its wheels demolishing the vehicle.

Casey was not wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol accused Casey of alcohol-related driving while intoxicated-prior offender, driving while suspended first offense, and careless and imprudent driving.

