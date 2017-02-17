Police: Would-be robber shot, then arrested and charged

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A north St. Louis County man is facing robbery charges, and is hospitalized with gunshot wounds, after allegedly trying to rob a man, only to be shot by the victim’s neighbor.

Police say 24-year-old Tre’Von Johnson was in front of a man’s home just before 2 a.m. Thursday when he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the man and demanded money.

A neighbor saw what was happening, pulled out his own handgun, and shot Johnson multiple times.

Police say Johnson got into his car and drove away. Police found his bullet-damaged car, and say they later found Johnson at a hospital being treated for gunshot wounds. He is in critical but stable condition, and he’s charged with first-degree robbery.

