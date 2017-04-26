Police to use DNA to identify man found encased in concrete

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators say DNA from the mother of a missing Missouri man could help to determine if it was his body found encased in concrete inside a dumpster in a storage unit.

Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers says he is 95 percent sure the body found Monday is that of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie, who had lived at a group home for the developmentally disabled in Fulton for nine years. Fulton is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

Myers says he expects to meet DeBrodie’s mother Wednesday.

DeBrodie was reported missing April 17, but Myers says he was likely missing for months.

Myers says investigators have pursued over 150 leads since the body was discovered.

A medical examiner will positively identify the body and determine the cause of death.

