KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2l12n87 ) reports that officers found a man’s body early Friday on a street. The man was in his mid-20s, but his name wasn’t immediately released.

Police didn’t immediately have a suspect description. Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.

