Police identify Missouri homicide victim

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Police in southeast Missouri have identified a man found fatally shot last week.

The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/2qjN6Sm ) reports the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Demetric Atchison of Cape Girardeau.

Investigators say the case is ongoing, and no information has been released about a possible suspect.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad recently released a statement saying police found Atchison shot after responding to a shooting report Thursday. The statement says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred less than a week after another shooting not far away, when several bullets struck an occupied home. No one was hurt in that shooting.

