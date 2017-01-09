Police find bodies of three missing hunters in Texas

PORT LAVACA, Texas (UPI) — Authorities found the bodies of three men who’d been missing for a day and a half after going hunting, but say they do not expect to find evidence of foul play.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the bodies Spencer Hall, Starett Burk and Christian Ruckman near Red Fish Bay on Jan. 7 following a day-long search spurred by worried calls to police from their girlfriends.

The three men went out hunting around 4 a.m. Jan. 6 and, hours later when they did not come back, their girlfriends contacted authorities, who found their bodies one by one the next day.

The men launched a 17-foot flat-bottom boat in the early morning, despite a small-craft advisory being issued all day on Friday.

The boat was recovered, and the body of a dog was as well. While officials say they are investigating the situation, they don’t expect to find anything strange surrounding the deaths.

