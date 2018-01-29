Polar Plunge set for February 24 at Lake Viking

This event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters of Lake Viking.

The event is set for February 24, 2018, at the Lake Viking Clubhouse. Registration is at 11 a.m. with the traditional parade of costumes at 1:30 p.m. and the plunge immediately follows at 2 p.m. This year’s theme is “Let Your Inner Zeus Loose!”

In 2017, the Lake Viking Plunge had about 100 plungers and raised over $30,000! This one-of-a-kind event promises a fun atmosphere complete with music, crazy costumes and lasting memories for everyone!

Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 each by event day. Fundraising prizes will include an anorak pullover at the $300 Goosebumps Level; a backpack at the $500 Chilly Level; a packable puffer jacket at the $1,000 Frost Level; and a weatherproof down blanket (plus one of each other level) at the $2,000 Arctic Level.

This year, an added attraction will be the PeeWee Plunge for youngsters, which will take place at 12 noon, located under the shelter behind the clubhouse. (Children under the age of eight are required to wear life jackets to be within 50 feet of the water, which is why the event is located behind the clubhouse.) This event, for future Polar Plungers, will require participants to raise $25, and they will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and certificate of participation. There will be a special prize for the top fund-raising PeeWee.

Concessions will be served by Mi Mexico, featuring Mexican “gyros” with a Greek flair (street tacos) and chili, hot chocolate and coffee.

Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO). SOMO exists to provide year-round sports and training opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and our athletes need you to get involved. Become a coach, volunteer, recruit a future athlete and learn how you can make a difference!

The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Missouri. Chillicothe Correctional Center, Western Missouri Correctional Center and Crossroads Correctional Center are proud to host this event.

The Polar Plunge is a family-friendly event. Special Olympics Missouri promotes inclusion as a way of life for not only the athletes but everyone at the events. Organizers reserve the right to ask anyone to alter/remove their costume if found offensive or harmful to those in attendance.

You may mail offline donations to Special Olympics Missouri, Polar Plunge, 2300 Frederick Ave., Suite 204, St. Joseph, MO, 64506. Please include your name in the memo line of checks.

Go to the Special Olympics web page www.somo.org/plunge to register or for additional information. Plungers: Register online and order your shirt at the same time!

You may also call Judy Rash, 816-244-6380 or 660-673-6015, or Melody Prawitz, Special Olympics coordinator, at 816-233-6232, for additional information.

