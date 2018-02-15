Polar Plunge in Kirksville raises over $13,000

The 13th Annual Polar Plunge on February 10 in Kirksville was a splashing success, raising $13,700 to date. A total of 62 brave men and women from around the area donned costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into Forest Lake Swimming Beach in Thousand Hills State Park. Their Reason for Freezin’… the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri!

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the plunge still hope to raise an additional $11,300 to reach the goal of $25,000. Donations can be made at www.somo.org/plunge.

Top individual fundraisers included the following:

1st Place Fundraiser – Taki Laberis ($1,028)

Any other prize categories you awarded:

Top Fundraising Team – The Greek Corner ($2,468)

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.”

Group 1st Place – Team Corey Stephen (togas)

Individual 1st Place – Emily Bushway

This year’s event was held in conjunction with Truman State Department of Public Safety, Kirksville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B and Missouri Department of Conservation. Presenting sponsors included Brawner Insurance, KTVO, City of Kirksville, Thousand Hills State Park, Scotland Clark Project, Harland Rentals, Heritage House Realty, Meyer, McClamroch, Heartland Task Force, Air Vac, American Trust Bank, To Die For Bakery, Remax, Boston John Heating & Cooling and Thousand Hills Lakeside Dining.

