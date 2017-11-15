Pleasant View receives 100% on Missouri School Improvement Plan annual performance report

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid for snow removal at its meeting Tuesday night.

Tom Trump’s bid was for $125 for removal of two to four inches of snow with a 50% cost increase for four point one to eight inches of snow and a 100% increase for eight point one or more inches of snow.

The board also approved the third and fourth-grade classes attending the Loess Hills National Wildlife Refuge in Mound City December 1st.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported the district received a 100% on the Missouri School Improvement Plan Annual Performance Report. The score is used to determine the accreditation status of Missouri schools. Pleasant View was ranked as Accredited with Distinction.

Steinhoff said school board candidates can file for the April 3rd election from December 12th to January 16. Candidates can file from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon on regular school days. They cannot file during the holiday break December 15th through January 1st. The election will consist of two three-year terms currently held by Jeff Berti and Amy Harris as well as one two-year term held by Luke Gibson.

In a closed session, the board hired Dorothy Allnutt of Trenton as a part-time guidance counselor as well as Kira Smith of Humphreys as an Early Childhood Special Education Paraprofessional.

