Pleasant View R-7 announces winners of Science Fair

Pleasant View R-7 has announced the winners of its annual Science Fair.

Overall winners with the highest scores include first place, Mason Meservey; second place Lilly Berti; and third place, Natalie Ricker.

In grade-level competition, sixth grader Josiah Kasinger received second place and Mason Meservey won first place. Seventh-grader Gabe Gamble received second and Ali Westcott received first. Eighth-grader Natalie Ricker won second and Lilly Berti won first.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reports this was Lilly Berti’s third time winning first place in the grade level competition. Steinhoff says Berti, Natalie Ricker, Jenna Reeter, and Ali Westcott will advance to the Mid-America Regional Science and Engineering Fair to be held in Saint Joseph March 12th.

The regional fair is only open to seventh and eighth-grade students.

