Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education holds special board meeting

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved transferring funds to a certificate of deposit during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

A total of $350,000 will be transferred to a CD with Home Exchange Bank of Jamesport for one year at a rate of 2.1%.

The board also approved AT&T providing phone services to the school for the 2018-2019 school year.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff said the fifth and sixth-grade basketball game against Chula that were postponed Tuesday due to weather will now be played at Pleasant View March 8th.

