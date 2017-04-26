Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education discusses board members

The Pleasant View R-6 School Board discussed board members at a special meeting Tuesday morning.

A mistake was found after the April board meeting that board member Luke Gibson’s term expired in April, and the seat should have been open for re-election.

After talking to the Missouri School Boards’ Association and looking at local school board policy, the board voted to declare a vacancy.

Applications will be accepted at the Pleasant View Office until May 9th at noon.

The board will review the applications and appoint a person to fulfill a one year term at its meeting May 9.

An election will be held next April to determine who will fulfill the remaining two years of the term.

Gibson has completed an application to remain on the board.

