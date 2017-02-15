Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves tuition increase

The Pleasant View R-6 School Board voted to extend Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff’s contract for one year to maintain her three-year contract during its closed executive session Tuesday night.

The board approved the resignation of Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional Shelby Glidewell and to hire Michaela Simmer of Chillicothe to take her place.

Approval was given to hire Erin Ferguson of Trenton as a part-timeEarly Childhood Special Education preschool aide as well.

Also approved was an increase in tuition for kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2017-2018 school year. The cost will rise from $1,000 per year per family to $1,200 beginning in August.

During the regular monthly meeting, the school board approved a bid from AT&T for the school’s telephone carrier and Mid-State Services for the school’s internet for next school year.

An update on water damage to the basement was presented with all repairs hopefully be done within the next month.

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a health screening for staff and board members February 23.

Pleasant View R-6’s science fair is planned in the school gym the afternoon of February 22 from 3:15 to 5:30. It was mentioned that school will let out early February 20.

The school board approved a co-op with Laredo R-7 School District for the spring seventh and eighth grade track season.

The board discussed the 2017-2018 school calendar and splitting third and fourth grades next school year with no action taken.

No school board election will be held in April due to Jill Reeter and Damien Little filing for the two vacancies.

