Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves insurance

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved insurance at its meeting Tuesday night.

The board approved switching health insurance companies from Lifestyle Insurance to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. It also renewed the Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance, which had an increase in premiums of $1,000 for the school year.

The board approved purchasing the Barton Reading Program which is a program that will help the school prepare for legislation on dyslexia.

The board also approved the 2016-2017 audit as well as a field trip for the seventh and eighth grade to travel to Maryville in February.

School improvements, such as re-asphalting the blacktop and air conditioning in the gym were discussed.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring Jeffrey Binney of Trenton as an Early Childhood Special Education Paraprofessional.

