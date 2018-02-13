Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves field trips

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid for internet service for the 2018-2019 school year at its meeting Monday evening from Blue Bird of Columbia which will cost $104 per month after an E-rate discount.

The board also approved the 2018-2019 school calendar. The first day of next school year will be August 22nd, with the last day slated for May 10th, 2019.

A field trip was approved for the fourth through sixth grade who will attend “Meet the Author: Kimberly Brubaker Bradley” in Chillicothe April 5th. Bradley authored “The War that Saved My Life”. The first through fourth grade will go on field trips to Science City and the Planetarium in Kansas City.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported the school will hold a Veterans Luncheon Friday, February 16 from noon to 1 o’clock to welcome home the 548th Transportation Unit. The event will be open to the public, and veterans can eat for free.

Steinhoff announced Pleasant View will be in session Monday, February 19 and gave an update on board filings.

Luke Gibson filed for a two-year term, and Jeff Berti and Jack Bethards filed for three-year terms.

