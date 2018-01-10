Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves bids

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved several bids at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved bids from Bill’s Repair of Trenton for air conditioning and heating of the gymnasium. It approved a bid from SRI Contractors of Greentop to remove ceiling insulation in the gymnasium and install closed cell spray foam insulation with a fire barrier.

The board also approved a field trip for the fifth through eighth grade to Kansas City May 4th. Students will visit the Truman Library, Steamboat Arabia Museum, Chips Chocolate Factory, the Royals Hall of Fame Museum, and a Royals baseball game.

The December 1st child count for special education has been finalized. There was an overall decrease from last school year of two kindergarten through eighth-grade students in the special education program.

Luke Gibson and Ben Thomas are the only two that have filed to date for the school board election April 3rd.

The board members received certificates recognizing their service to the district and students.

